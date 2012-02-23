Dollar shortages hit Qatar exchange houses as foreign banks scale back ties
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
ATHENS Feb 23 Greek parliament passed on Thursday legislation to launch a debt swap for private bondholders which is at the core of the 130- billion-euro bailout agreed with euro zone partners this week.
Under a common procedure of Greek parliament, acting parliament speaker Anastasios Kourakis said the law passed automatically without a vote because the incumbent government has a majority and no request for a named vote had been made.
* Some Western banks continue business, others halt new deals
* Unclear whether May can stick to known Brexit plan (Recasts, adds new quotes, details)