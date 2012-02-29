LONDON Feb 29 A restructuring of Greece's
colossal debt is widely expected to trigger insurance payouts
and investment banks and hedge funds are working out who will
be the winners and losers.
If the restructuring goes ahead as planned under the terms
of Greece's second international bailout, it could involve
Athens forcing some bondholders to accept a much lower value.
Credit Default Swaps (CDS) - financial instruments purchased
to insure buyers against default - could offer some solace to
those banks, fund managers and institutional investors that
would see the value of their bonds dramatically cut.
While there is a growing expectation that the CDS will be
triggered, question marks over the pay-out process could mean
costly surprises for those who must pay up and for those who
might be disappointed by their insurance windfall.
In principle, Greece's debt restructuring deal is voluntary.
But Athens has already approved a law with so-called Collective
Action Clauses (CACs), which, if needed, allows it to impose the
same conditions on all bondholders - willing or not.
A committee of the International Swaps and Derivatives
Association (ISDA), consisting of 10 CDS dealers and 5 which are
mainly hedge funds, is expected to decide in the coming weeks
that the restructuring is a "credit event", which means pay-out
on a default insurance contract will be triggered.
The committee could make a decision as early as Thursday at
talks about whether more favourable treatment the European
Central Bank, one of Greece's main creditors, is getting over
other lenders qualifies as a "credit event".
If this is not decided at Thursday's talks, analysts at
Credit Suisse and at other banks still expect the CDS to be
triggered around March 9 when Greece is expected to use the
collective action clauses to impose terms on all bondholders.
Overall, holders of Greek government bonds are facing a 74
percent write off in the value of their portfolios now that
paperwork for a 200-billion-euro ($268 billion) debt swap has
been sent out to try and tackle the debt crisis.
If the CDS are triggered the maximum that could change hands
as a result of a Greek default is $3.25 billion, according to
the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a clearing and
settlement company. That compares to a net value of the euro
zone sovereign CDS market of $109 billion, according to the
latest DTCC data.
Many politicians mistrust CDS because of their role in the
2007 finanical crisis when they were used to construct some of
the most toxic debt instruments, and due to suspicions that
hedge funds used them to derail government finances.
"A FEW PERCENTAGE POINTS"
The payout to CDS holders is determined by a complex auction
process administered according to ISDA guidelines.
"Even a few percentage points difference is a
relatively big deal," said Michael Hampden-Turner, credit
strategist at Citigroup, referring to the auction-determined
rate.
As CDS contracts are not traded at an exchange, there is
little clarity over who has bought the insurance, and which
financial market participants stand to foot the bill if a payout
is triggered.
Less than a year ago, Europe was adamant that a Greek
default should be avoided at all cost for fear it would cause
market mayhem, similar to the panic that followed the collapse
of investment bank Lehman Brothers in 2008.
Former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet
famously said last July that rating agencies should never openly
put a default sign on Greece, and that a payout of default
insurance through triggering CDS was equally taboo.
Politicians - and even bankers such as Deutsche Bank Chief
Executive Josef Ackermann - were similarly critical.
But the first has now happened, and the second looks likely,
without having caused much of a market stir.
HEDGE FUNDS
Much of that has to do with the relatively small size of the
expected pay-out of the CDS, and the fact that the market for
highly complicated debt instruments that blew up at the time of
the Lehman collapse has largely dried up.
The expected roughly $3.25 billion CDS pay-out looked
"completely tiny" when compared to the 100-billion-euro loss for
bondholders on the Greek debt restructuring deal, said
Alessandro Giansanti, a fixed income strategist at ING Groep.
But even if the numbers are small for international markets,
financial consequences for individual players could be big.
In one example of how banks positioned themselves ahead of
the recent Greek debt agreement, dealers in late October used a
so-called "swap box" trading mechanism, that enabled them to
match short Greek bond positions with long ones in a bid to make
the unwinding as orderly as possible.
Euroclear, the settlement house that facilitated the newly
devised tool, said it was currently looking into whether there
was demand to use the "swap box" mechanism a second time.
Hedge fund managers - many of whom are thought to have been
buying up Greek bonds in the past few months - are also busily
positioning themselves, depending on whether or not they have
bought protection on the bonds.
For those who have, a CDS pay-out will not only soften the
blow of a default. It will also show that CDS represent a viable
financial instrument to protect against governments running out
of money to pay their debts.
"It will be positive for the CDS market because it will mean
that there is an efficient function of the CDS market," said
ING's Giansanti. "If you buy CDS you want to be rewarded if a
credit event happens."