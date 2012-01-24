LONDON Jan 24 The euro zone is inching
closer to breaking its long-held taboo against a Greek default,
but can still escape financial market mayhem and a body blow to
the euro.
It all comes down to whether the default is controlled or
chaotic.
Officials have been talking to private bondholders for
nearly seven months to get them to share the burden of a second
international bailout of Greece with taxpayers, who have so far
shouldered all the cost.
But there is still no result, and the threat of a forced
default - something that politicians have long been adamant must
never happen - drew closer on Monday, when euro zone finance
ministers rejected what the banks had billed as their final
offer.
Last year, the very prospect filled policymakers with dread
but sentiment has changed a little.
Bond markets have thus far exhibited little sense of panic
at the slow progress towards a deal, while the European Central
Bank wiped out fears over a bank collapse by pumping massive
amounts of cash to fund banks into the system in December, an
offer it will repeat next month.
The other important shift has come from Paris and Berlin who
late last year softened their insistence that private creditors
should always take a hit in any future euro zone bailouts. They
now say the Greek case is unique and will not be repeated.
Safe-haven German debt futures fell to a one-month
low, while Italian bonds - used as a bellwether of sentiment
towards the region's lower-rated debt - have rallied, driving
yields away from levels deemed unsustainable.
Rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Tuesday it did not
see any reason for a "domino effect" in the euro zone, if as
expected it downgraded Greece's ratings to "selective default"
when it concludes its debt restructuring.
Not all types of default need to upset the market, and some
would simply say Greece - which has more than 350 billion euros
($460 billion) in debt, or 162 percent of its Gross Domestic
Product - is already in default.
"If you ask me whether (the help of the banks) is already a
restructuring, it's hard to argue against it," said one market
participant, asking not to be named.
"You had an unwind of several financial institutions in the
United States, but only Lehman had a negative impact," this
person said, referring to the collapse of the U.S. bank in 2008,
now seen as the nadir of the credit crisis.
Time is fast running out for Greece, which cannot repay a
14.5 billion euro bond falling due on March 20 without its
second bailout. A deal with bondholders needs to come well
before that, because the paperwork alone takes weeks.
For a FACTBOX on default scenarios:
BENIGN IS PLAUSIBLE
The scenario to be avoided is having no plan in place at all
by that time, which would lead to a "hard default" that could
see Greece expelled from the euro zone and set a dangerous
precedent for other weak euro zone countries.
"The fallout of this is too horrible to contemplate. It
would set a precedent that the authorities would struggle to
contain," said David Lloyd, head of institutional portfolio
management at M&G Investments.
Letting Greece go would show politicians were no longer in
control of the single currency, and financial markets would
immediately start betting against other weak euro zone members
such as Portugal and the far bigger Italy which, if it
succumbed, would threaten the currency bloc's very existence.
But other, more likely, default scenarios are more benign
even if they are not entirely voluntary.
"A more plausible scenario is a messy default but with
Greece remaining in the euro zone. And more plausible still is a
deal enabling Greece to refinance," said Lloyd.
A pay-out of credit default swaps (CDS) - instruments to
insure against governments not paying back their debts - is
another bone of contention for politicians, who have long been
keen not to trigger these instruments.
Lehman Brothers triggered widespread market panic on fears
that up to $400 billion in CDS would be payable when it
collapsed in 2008. But the amounts actually paid out were
relatively small, and would be smaller still for Greece.
The maximum that could change hands from a Greek default is
$3.34 billion, according to the Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation, a clearing and settlement company.
It is becoming ever more likely that Athens will force at
least some creditors into the bond swap deal that it is
negotiating with banks, by writing provisions known as
collective action clauses (CACs) into contracts.
These would force the conditions of the bond swap on all
other creditors, regardless of whether they sign up for the deal
or not. Using such clauses to squeeze out bondholders would
almost certainly trigger CDS pay-outs.
DICTATE, NOT NEGOTIATE
A third option - far better than a chaotic default but more
coercive than a "voluntary" deal - would be a
take-it-or-leave-it offer from the troika of international
lenders advising Greece in its discussions with the banks.
The mood in Brussels is now leaning more towards such a deal
that would dictate the terms on the private creditors rather
than negotiate them, two euro zone sources said. But the latter
was still the preferred option, they added.
"We are still in Plan A mode," one of the euro zone sources
said, requesting anonymity.
Banks agreed in October to cut their Greek debt holdings by
100 billion euros, or a 50 percent loss on the face value of the
bonds. The actual accounting losses are around 70 percent --
though most banks have sharply reduced their exposure.
Fears that a euro zone bank could collapse have receded in
the past few weeks because of the ECB's long-term liquidity
tenders last year, making it less likely that a default would
spark a market rout among bank stocks.
"The ECB has made plenty of money available, and the thought
that banks may go under just because there's not cash in the
till have now subsided," said one investment banker who advises
other banks, speaking on the condition of anonymity.