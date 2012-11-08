ATHENS Nov 8 A Greek lawmaker resigned from the
Socialist PASOK party on Thursday, further reducing the ruling
three-party coalition's parliamentary majority after it expelled
seven other deputies.
Mimis Androulakis, an MP with the coalition's junior
partner, said he would become independent and would vote against
the 2013 austerity budget on Sunday.
"My opposition to the budget is fundamental," Androulakis
told radio station Vima FM.
The budget plan has 9.4 billion euros of spending cuts and
additional taxes, delivering the bulk of a total 13.5 billion
euros in austerity measures which Greece's international lenders
are demanding Athens take in the next two years.
Earlier on Thursday, PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos
ejected six deputies for failing to back an austerity and labour
reform law aimed at unlocking aid the country needs to avoid
bankruptcy. The coalition's main party New Democracy also
expelled one deputy for failing to back the government.
Androulakis had supported the coalition in an extremely
tight vote on the labour law overnight. His departure reduces
the three-party coalition's majority to 18 of the assembly's 300
seats.