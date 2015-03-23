CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
BERLIN, March 23 Airbus Helicopters on Monday rejected a German media report that the defence company had bribed Greek officials to buy several of its NH-90 helicopters.
"These allegations are groundless and damage the reputation of Airbus Helicopters," the company said in a statement.
German newspaper Bild had reported that Airbus' helicopter unit was alleged to have paid 41 million euros in bribes to Greek officials to sell 20 NH-90 helicopters. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Stephen Brown)
May 5 Gold inched up on Friday as the euro rose against the dollar, but was on track for its biggest weekly fall since November on receding political risks in France and expectations of a U.S. rate rise as early as June. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,228.31 per ounce as of 0105 GMT, after touching 1,225.20 on Thursday, its lowest since March 17. * Gold was poised to end the week down over 3 percent, the biggest percentage fall since the w