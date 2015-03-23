ATHENS/BERLIN, March 23 Greece's government
wants more than 100 million euros ($110 million) in compensation
from German defence companies it says paid bribes to win arms
deals, a senior defence ministry source confirmed on Monday.
German newspaper Bild reported that Airbus'
Eurocopter helicopter unit was alleged to have paid 41 million
euros in bribes to Greek officials to sell 20 NH-90 helicopters.
German defence group Rheinmetall, STN and Atlas
Elektronik are also alleged to have paid a total of 62 million
euros in bribes for submarine contracts, Bild said.
The defence ministry source confirmed to Reuters that Greece
would seek about 100 million euros in compensation from these
firms as part of an investigation that includes other cases.
"It's a series of cases, not only German ones but mainly
German, and Greece hopes it can get 500-800 million euros," the
source said. "Any firm that will be convicted (of bribery) and
wants to continue trade relations with Greece should come to an
out of court compromise," the source said.
Greece has spent heavily on arms and has cut down in the
last few years, partly to deal with a debt crisis that led to
European Union and IMF bailouts totalling 240 billion euros
($328 billion) in 2010 and 2012.
Relations between Germany and Greece have been deteriorating
as Athens tries to renegotiate its bailout terms and Berlin
fears it will ditch previously agreed financial promises. Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras has also accused Berlin of using legal
tricks to avoid paying compensation for the Nazi occupation.
Greece said last year it would overhaul arms procurement to
make it more transparent.
A spokesman for Airbus Helicopters declined to comment,
while a spokesman for Rheinmetall said the company did not have
any notice of a new investigation.
In December, its subsidiary Rheinmetall Defence Electronics
paid 37 million euros in fines to end a criminal investigation
in Germany into suspected bribes in Greek arms deals.
No one at Atlas Elektronik was immediately available for
comment. STN was acquired by Rheinmetall in 2003 and split into
two companies.
