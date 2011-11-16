(Adds details)

ATHENS, Nov 16 Greece's austerity-fuelled recession drove the budget deficit wider in October, data showed on Wednesday, with the government failing to boost state revenues despite a fresh batch of unpopular tax measures.

The central government deficit grew by an annual 11 percent to 20.10 billion euros ($27.19 billion) in the first 10 months of the year, the finance ministry said.

Debt-laden Greece is scrambling to meet fiscal targets set by its international lenders under a bailout plan so that it can continue to receive EU/IMF funding and avoid default.

The Greek economy is expected to shrink by 5.5 percent in 2011, its fourth consecutive year of recession, partly on EU/IMF-prescribed austerity.

But emergency taxes announced in September have failed so far to visibly boost net tax receipts, which shrank by 4.1 percent year-on-year in Jan-Oct, only slightly smaller than a 4.2 percent drop in the first nine months of the year.

In September, Athens increased a sales tax on restaurants to 23 percent and started collecting a one-off tax of up to 5 percent on gross income.

The government has also barely begun collecting another emergency tax on property that was announced in September.

Delays caused by a tax officials' strike in October against severe public sector wage cuts aggravated the revenue shortfall, estimated at 1.1 billion euros by the finance ministry.

Greece has already said it would miss its budget deficit target of 8.5 percent of GDP this year, but it will strive to catch up in 2012, when it plans a budget gap of 6.8 percent.

"The current revenue shortfall is expected to be dealt with in the remaining two months of the year," the ministry said.

Primary spending before interest payments rose by 2.4 percent year-on-year, mainly because the government increased payments to social security organisations, whose revenues are drying up because of the recession.

Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Change (%) 10-month

2011 2010 2011

target Net revenue 39.230 40.913 -4.1 40.263

Spending 57.437 54.315 5.7 58.551

Public investment revenue 1.888 1.367 38.1 1.958 Outlays 3.786 6.046 -37.4 4.032

Deficit 20.104 18.081 11.2 20.362 ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Catherine Evans)