* 2011 budget gap drops to 9.1 pct of GDP
* 2011 public debt at 165.3 pct of GDP
* Finmin says primary surplus to be attained soon
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, April 23 Battered Greece saw its budget
deficit fall to 9.1 percent of gross output last year as severe
austerity required to secure international aid bit.
More pain is expected after elections next month as the
twice bailed out country seeks to dig itself out of a fiscal
hole.
Since 2009 when its debt crisis emerged, Greece has been
unwinding economic imbalances through a deep economic slump and
slowly improving competitiveness, a therapy prescribed by its
international lenders.
But recessionary headwinds coupled with political and social
tensions have hampered efforts to meet ambitious fiscal targets
set by its euro zone partners and the International Monetary
Fund.
Data released on Monday showed that Athens managed a 1.2
percentage point fiscal improvement compared with 2010 but its
primary budget balance - which excludes debt servicing costs -
has yet to move into surplus, a key target to stabilise debt.
Still, Greece managed to cut the deficit by 6.5 percentage
points in two years after a fiscal derailment in 2009 that
sparked its debt crisis. During the same period it shrank its
primary budget by an even bigger 8.2 percentage points of GDP.
Austerity measures including income and property tax
increases, a rise in value-added tax rates and cuts in wages and
pensions, helped Athens reduce the gap from 15.6 percent of GDP
in 2009.
"The distance covered from the 2009 deficit is big, we will
soon have primary surpluses," said Finance Minister Filippos
Sachinidis after the data release.
"The need to continue fiscal consolidation and return public
finances to a sustainable orbit will outline the country's
course in the years ahead," he said.
FISCAL CORSET
State budget execution data so far in the first quarter
suggest this year's 6.7 percent deficit target could be in
reach, helped by lower debt interest payments after a massive
bond swap concluded last month. But the going will be tough.
"Considerable risks surround the execution of the general
government budget this year, including the pace of economic
contraction and any fiscal slippage ahead of the national
election," said economist Platon Monokroussos at EFG Eurobank.
Greece is set to pick a new government on May 6, with the
two main parties in the current coalition seen barely securing a
majority in parliament, according to the latest opinion polls.
Whoever wins the election will have to agree additional
spending cuts of 5.5 percent of GDP or about 11 billion euros
for 2013-2014 and gather about another 3 billion from better tax
collection to keep getting aid, the IMF has said.
This is bound to be hard as the 215 billion euro economy is
into a fifth consecutive year of recession, expected to contract
by more than 4.8 percent in 2012.
Unemployment is also climbing to record highs, hitting tax
receipts and requiring more spending on jobless benefits. The
jobless rate hit 21.8 percent in January, with more young people
are out of work than in.
Based on official figures, a record 1.08 million people were
without work in January, 47 percent more than in the same month
last year. Greece has slashed its minimum monthly wage by about
a fifth to about 580 euros, gross, to encourage hirings.
Amidst the economic malaise the country's twin deficits -
the budget and current account gaps - have been coming down but
more is expected to be needed to address the size of the public
sector and its capacity to collect revenue.
The current account deficit, reflecting eroded
competitiveness after years of above-productivity wage
increases, shrank to 9.8 percent of GDP last year and is
expected to drop to 7 percent in 2012.
Greece's low share of exports in output, averaging 14
percent of GDP from 2007-11 excluding shipping, has stood in the
way of a more rapid improvement.
The European Union and International Monetary Fund have
placed strict conditions on Greece receiving bailout money to
help it settle its massive debt requirements.
Greece's statistics service said gross public debt rose to
165.3 percent of GDP last year from 145 percent in 2010.
2008 2009 2010 2011
GDP (bln eur) 232.9 231.6 227.3 215.1
Government deficit (% GDP) 9.8 15.6 10.3 9.1
(bln eur) 22.86 36.1 23.52 19.56
Government spending (% GDP) 50.6 53.8 50.2 50.1
Government revenue (% GDP) 40.7 38.2 39.7 40.9
Government debt (bln eur) 263.3 299.7 329.5 355.6
(% GDP) 113 129.4 145 165.3
-------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT