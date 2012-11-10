ATHENS Nov 10 Greece's central government
budget deficit in the first ten months of 2012 fell by 42
percent, helped by higher tax revenues, a senior finance
ministry official said on Saturday.
"In October, we had a budget surplus of 425 million euros,
this is the second time this is happening in the last two
years," deputy finance minister Christos Staikouras told
lawmakers.
The central government budget gap, which excludes local
authority and social security spending, fell to 12.3 billion
euros ($15.6 billion) between January and October from 21.1
billion in the same period last year, he added.
Net government revenue in the period rose by 1.4 percent
year-on-year while primary spending, before debt service
payments, dropped at an annual pace of 8.5 percent, Staikouras
said.