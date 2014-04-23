BRUSSELS, April 23 Greece reduced its budget
deficit, excluding a one-off expenditure to recapitalise its
banks, to 2.1 percent of gross domestic product last year from
6.2 percent in 2012, the European Union's statistics office said
on Wednesday.
Including all spending, the Greek deficit rose to 12.7
percent of GDP last year from 8.9 percent in 2012, Eurostat
said.
But the 2012 number includes spending of 2.7 percent of GDP
in support of the country's financial sector and the 2013 bank
recapitalisation bill totalled 10.6 percent of GDP, it said.
Eurostat does not publish or even calculate the primary
balance of the Greek budget, a number that will be published by
the European Commission later on Wednesday.
The primary balance -- the budget balance before debt
servicing -- in 2013 is important, because if Greece managed to
produce a surplus and met other reform criteria, it would make
it eligible for some form of debt relief from the euro zone.
Such debt relief is most likely to take the form mainly of a
further extension of maturities on loans to Greece.
Greek public debt jumped to 175.1 percent of GDP in 2013
from 157.2 percent in 2012, mainly as a result of borrowing from
the euro zone.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robin Emmott)