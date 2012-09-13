BRIEF-CBOE Holdings says May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million
* May 2017 OPTIONS total trading volume of 154.9 million, up 29.1 percent
ATHENS, Sept 13 Greece's Finance Minister on Thursday denied a report citing the country's representative to the IMF as saying Athens would need a third bailout package.
"The country's positions are formulated by the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister," Yannis Stournaras told Reuters.
LIMA, June 5 Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne on Monday denied asking the comptroller's office to approve a $520 million airport contract in exchange for a bigger budget last month.