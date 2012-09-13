ATHENS, Sept 13 Greece's finance minister on
Thursday denied a report citing the country's representative to
the IMF as saying Athens would need a third bailout package.
The euro weakened against the dollar on the report, which
was later also denied by the official quoted in the article and
came as international inspectors are mulling handing over the
next tranche of Greece's second aid package.
"The country's positions are formulated by the Prime
Minister and the Finance Minister," Greek Finance Minister
Yannis Stournaras told Reuters in response to the Dow Jones/Wall
Street Journal report.
The article quoted Thanos Catsambas, Alternate Executive
Director at the IMF Executive Board representing Greece, as
saying the country would need a third bailout from European
creditors. It also reported Greece could not bridge a funding
gap and had met only 22 percent of targets for the second
bailout.
The euro fell to a session low of $1.2881, with
traders citing the report of Greece needing a third bailout, and
was last at $1.2898.
Catsambas issued a statement saying the article included "at
least three important inaccuracies".
"There was never a discussion or reference to a third
bailout programme, as the title of the article wrongly states,"
he said.
He also denied that he had said the euro zone and European
Central Bank (ECB) should fill Greece's funding gap, as
reported.
"I do not take any position regarding Greece's euro zone
partners. My statement was that the IMF has provided a four-year
financing through the Extended Fund Facility and that at this
juncture, no additional financing is envisaged," he added.
Inspectors from the so-called troika of the International
Monetary Fund (IMF), European Commission and ECB are in Athens
to evaluate Greece's progress on agreed targets before releasing
the next, 32 billion euro ($41.30 billion), tranche from a 130
billion euro aid package.
IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said in Washington that talks were
focused on making progress with the current bailout.
Cash-strapped Greece must come up with nearly 12 billion
euros of extra cuts for the next two years to get the money, and
it has fallen behind in reforms.