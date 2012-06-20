ATHENS, June 20 Greece's natural gas firm DEPA has secured 100 million euros ($126.8 million) in bank loans to pay for deliveries until the end of August, a company official said on Wednesday.

"The money was cashed in earlier today. It gives us a breather to pay for July and August deliveries," the official said on condition of anonymity.

The loans was made by the Loans and Consignment Fund, a small state-owned lender. DEPA's main natural gas provider is Russia's Gazprom ($1 = 0.7889 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)