FRANKFURT May 29 Deposits at Greek banks fell in April to 139.4 billion euros ($153 billion), down from 145 billion euros in the previous month, data from the European Central Bank showed on Friday.

This new level of deposits in Greece is the lowest in more than a decade. Deposits had risen above 240 billion euros in late 2009. ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Jonathan Gould)