* Deposit outflows continue for seventh month in a row in
April
* Business, household deposits at lowest level since Sept
2004
(Adds Greek central bank data, background)
FRANKFURT/ATHENS May 29 Greek bank deposits
fell by 5.6 billion euros ($6.15 billion) in April, European
Central Bank data showed on Friday, as the pace of outflows
picked up and took the balance to its lowest level in more than
a decade.
Deposits fell to 139.4 billion euros ($153 billion) from 145
billion euros in the previous month, the ECB data showed.
Deposits had risen above 240 billion euros in late 2009.
Greece's tortuous talks with its international lenders on a
cash-for-reforms deal over the last four months has sparked
uncertainty and fears of capital controls, unnerving savers.
Deposits have been dropping steadily since October, with the
liquidity squeeze making Greek banks dependent on emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) from the domestic central bank.
Bank of Greece data on Friday showed that business and
household bank deposits fell by 3.5 percent or 4.89 billion
euros in April to 133.65 billion euros ($146.8 billion),
dropping for the seventh month in a row.
The data confirmed what bankers had told Reuters earlier
this week - that April's outflows had reached about 5 billion
euros.
Banks suffered outflows of 12.25 billion euros in January,
7.57 billion in February and 1.91 billion in March. The ceiling
on emergency liquidity they can draw from the Bank of Greece
against collateral stands at 80.2 billion euros.
April's outflow brought business and household deposit
balances to their lowest level since September 2004 as savers
continue to worry over the slow-moving talks between Athens and
its EU/IMF lenders.
($1 = 0.9123 euros)
