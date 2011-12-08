BRIEF-TCG BDC Inc says it priced its IPO of 9 million shares of common stock at $18.50 per share
ATHENS Dec 8 Greek business and household bank deposits fell 3.7 percent in October, continuing their steady decline this year, the country's central bank said on Thursday.
Bank of Greece data showed deposits dropped to 176.4 billion euros ($234.5 billion) in October from 183.2 billion euros in the previous month.
A shrinking deposit base -- in part caused by capital flight -- has added to the strains of Greek banks, who have become dependent on ECB funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding remains shut on sovereign debt fears.
Deposits have shrunk by 33.2 billion euros or 15.8 percent since the beginning of 2011.
June 13 U.S. credit card losses are likely to rise at JPMorgan Chase & Co and across the industry, Gordon Smith, head of the bank's consumer businesses, said at a conference on Tuesday.