ATHENS, Sept 27 Greek business and household bank deposits slipped by 0.33 percent, or 499 million euros, in August, central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 153.39 billion euros in August from 153.9 billion euros in the previous month.

A shrinking deposit base, in part caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which became dependent on central bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.

In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros.