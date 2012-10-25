'Wonder Woman' could lift Time Warner shares 20 pct -Barron's
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
ATHENS Oct 25 Greek business and household bank deposits rose by 0.6 percent, or 0.94 billion euros, in September, central bank data showed on Thursday.
Bank of Greece data showed deposits increased to 154.33 billion euros in September from 153.39 billion euros in the previous month.
A shrinking deposit base, partly caused by capital flight, has added to the strains on Greek banks, which depend on central bank funding for their liquidity needs as access to wholesale funding markets remains shut on sovereign debt concerns.
In 2011, deposits shrank by 16.8 percent, or 35.37 billion euros.
June 4 The successful opening of "Wonder Woman" this weekend could fuel shares of Time Warner Inc to a 20 percent stock return over the coming year, Barron's said on Sunday.
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents