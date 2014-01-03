ATHENS Jan 3 Greek bank deposits rose slightly
in November after a five-month decline during which
austerity-hit Greeks tapped on savings to cope with economic
hardship, central bank data showed on Friday.
Businesses and household deposits rose to 161.04 billion
euros ($219.95 billion) from 160.38 billion euros in October,
the Bank of Greece said.
Greek banks lost around 90 billion euros or a third of their
deposit base after the country plunged into a debt crisis in
late 2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro zone
exit.
About 17 billion euros returned to the banking system in the
months following a mid-June 2012 election, which led to the
formation of a new government and eased fears that Athens would
leave the single currency.
The inflows helped ease banks' liquidity strains and their
dependence on central bank funding but have dried up since
March, when Cyprus was bailed out at the expense of bank deposit
holders.