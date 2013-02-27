ATHENS Feb 27 Greek business and household bank
deposits dropped slightly in January, pausing a four-month
increase, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Reduced uncertainty over the country's future in the euro
zone led to deposit inflows in the last months of 2012 with
December registering the biggest monthly inflow in four years,
helping to ease Greek banks' liquidity strains.
Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell 0.3 percent to
160.97 billion euros at the end of January from 161.45 billion
in December.
Banks lost about a third of their deposits after the
country's debt crisis erupted in late 2009, partly due to
capital flight on fears of a euro zone exit.
The shrinking deposit base added to strains on Greek
lenders, which lost access to international funding markets and
have come to depend on central bank funding for their liquidity.
Since hitting a bottom in June 2012, 10.4 billion euros have
returned to the banking system.