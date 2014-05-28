UPDATE 12-France's Macron appears set for Elysee in runoff with Le Pen
* Result means defeat for parties that have dominated for 60 years (Adds figures from latest count)
ATHENS May 28 Greek bank deposits rose slightly in April for the second month in a row, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Business and household deposits rose to 161.3 billion euros ($219.7 billion) from 161.02 billion in March, the Bank of Greece said. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Result means defeat for parties that have dominated for 60 years (Adds figures from latest count)
* Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls