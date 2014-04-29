UPDATE 2-Microsoft's sales fall short of estimates, shares dip
April 27 Microsoft Corp on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that slightly missed Wall Street estimates as it suffered a sharp dip in sales of its Surface tablets and laptops.
ATHENS, April 29 Greek bank deposits rose slightly in March after a drop in the previous two months, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Business and household deposits rose to 161.05 billion euros ($223 billion) from 160.54 billion in February, the Bank of Greece said.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Harry Papachristou)
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexico's Grupo Financiero Banorte, the country's fourth-largest bank by assets, on Thursday reported a 24 percent rise in first-quarter profit, boosted by strong performance of its loan portfolios.