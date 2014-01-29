ATHENS Jan 29 Greek bank deposits rose for a
second month in a row in December thanks to an increase in
business cash holdings, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
Businesses and household deposits rose to 163.25 billion
euros from 161.04 billion euros in November, the Bank of Greece
said.
The increase was almost entirely due to non-financial
companies, whose deposits rose by about 3 billion euros from the
previous month. Companies' cash holdings usually increase in
December.
Bank deposits had declined for five straight months up to
October last year as austerity-hit Greeks tapped on savings to
cope with economic hardship.
Greek banks lost around 90 billion euros or a third of their
deposit base after the country plunged into a debt crisis in
late 2009, partly due to capital flight on fears of a euro zone
exit.
About 17 billion euros returned to the banking system in the
months following a mid-June 2012 election, which led to the
formation of a new government and eased fears that Athens would
leave the single currency.
The inflows helped ease banks' liquidity strains and their
dependence on central bank funding but dried up since March,
when Cyprus was bailed out at the expense of bank deposit
holders.