ATHENS May 29 Greek business and household bank deposits posted their biggest outflow in ten months in April, on worries over the Cypriot banking crisis, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Bank of Greece data showed deposits fell to 162.29 billion euros ($209 billion) at the end of April from 164.08 billion euros in the previous month.

This was their biggest drop since June 2012, when deposits fell by 6.9 billion euros on concerns about the possible election of an anti-austerity government that could have led the country to exit the euro zone.

April's outflow was recorded mostly in the early part of the month, at the peak of Cyprus's debt crisis, but has since stopped, the Bank of Greece said in a separate report earlier on Wednesday.

Greek banks lost about a third of their deposits after the country's debt crisis broke out in late 2009, partly due to capital flight.

Almost 16 billion euros have returned since mid-June, just a fraction of the 90 billion that fled during the debt crisis. But this inflow is still helping Greek banks ease their liquidity strains and reduce their dependence on central bank funding.