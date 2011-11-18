FRANKFURT Nov 18 European states should not rely on the European Central Bank to solve the euro zone debt crisis, Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said.

"The ECB's primary role should not be to take up these bonds," he said at the European Banking Congress on Friday.

To prevent a collapse of the euro zone debt market, the ECB has been buying government bonds on the secondary market, saying it was doing so to improve the transmission of its monetary policy, which highly volatile bond markets were distorting.

Ackermann also said that private sector participation in a rescue for Greece should be a one-off.

