This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------ 10/02 1000/1200 Industrial Output Dec -6.1% 13/02 1000/1200 Unemployment Nov 27.8% 14/02 1000/1200 CPI y/y Jan -1.7% 14/02 1000/1200 GDP yy flash est NSA Q4 17/02 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Jan -1.8% 28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y Jan -0.2% 28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y Dec 2.9% 06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Dec TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 11/02 0900 BABIS VOVOS EGM WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS MALTA - Greek President Karolos Papoulias visits Malta. To February 14. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 12/02 1400 Jumbo EGM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 14/02 0700 Coca-Cola HBC Q4 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS *THESSALONIKI - Economist organises Greek EU Presidency Summit "Sea of Europe: Routing the Map for Economic Growth", at Hyatt Regency Hotel, at 1200. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the leader of the main opposition (SYRIZA) Alexis Tsipras are among keynote speakers. To February 18. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/02 NA Fourlis Q4 THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 27/02 1000 Bank of Greece EGM 27/02 0800 Ellaktor EGM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 28/02 NA Eurobank Ergasias Q4 results THURSDAY, MARCH 6 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 06/03 NA OTE Q4 results *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story on the event. INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on