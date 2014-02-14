This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------ 17/02 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Jan -1.8% 28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y Jan -0.2% 28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y Dec 2.9% 06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Dec 28% 10/03 1000/1200 CPI y/y Feb 10/03 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Feb 11/03 1000/1200 GDP yy prov NSA Q4 12/03 1000/1200 Industrial Output Jan 0.5% 13/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Q4 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS *ATHENS - European Commissioner for Home Affairs Cecilia Malmstrom is visiting Athens. She will take part in a meeting organised by the Greek Parliament for the heads of Justice and Home Affairs Committiees of the 28 European member states, at the parliament at 0700. THESSALONIKI - The Economist organises a Greek EU Presidency Summit titled "Sea of Europe: Routing the Map for Economic Growth", at Hyatt Regency Hotel, at 1200. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the leader of the main opposition SYRIZA party Alexis Tsipras are among keynote speakers. To February 18. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/02 NA Fourlis Q4 THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 27/02 1000 Bank of Greece EGM 27/02 0800 Ellaktor EGM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 28/02 NA Eurobank Ergasias Q4 results THURSDAY, MARCH 6 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 06/03 NA OTE Q4 results *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story on the event. INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on