This diary is updated daily and new listings or amendments are marked "*". All times are provisional and in GMT; +2 to get Greek time. _____________________________________________________________ DATE GMT/LOCAL INDICATOR PERIOD F/CAST PRIOR ------------------------------------------------------------ 19/02 1000/1200 Cbank C/A y/y Dec -0.744b 28/02 1000/1200 PPI y/y Jan -0.2% 28/02 1000/1200 Retail sales y/y Dec 2.9% 06/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Dec 28% 10/03 1000/1200 CPI y/y Feb 10/03 1000/1200 Harmonised CPI y/y Feb 11/03 1000/1200 GDP y/y prov NSA Q4 12/03 1000/1200 Industrial Output Jan 0.5% 13/03 1000/1200 Unemployment Q4 THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS ATHENS - The Greek Presidency is organising an informal meeting of Defence Ministers, at Zappeion Megaron. To February 21. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 25/02 NA Fourlis Q4 results THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27 GENERAL/ECONOMIC EVENTS ATHENS - The Greek Presidency is organising an informal meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers, at Zappeion Megaron. EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 27/02 NA Jumbo H1 results 27/02 NA Hellenic Petroleum Q4 results 27/02 NA TITAN Q4 results 27/02 1000 Bank of Greece EGM 27/02 0800 Ellaktor EGM FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 28/02 NA Eurobank Ergasias Q4 results THURSDAY, MARCH 6 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 06/03 NA OTE Q4 results WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26 EQUITIES Date GMT Company Name RIC Event 26/03 NA Mytilineos Q4 results *NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story on the event. INDEX OF DIARIES - double-click on