ATHENS Oct 9 Sausage, the ginger mongrel who
became famous for appearing at anti-austerity protests and
barking at riot police at the height of Greece's debt crisis,
has died of a heart attack, local officials said on Thursday.
The stray dog, called "Loukanikos" in Greek, became a media
sensation and public darling in 2011 by regularly showing up on
the side of demonstrators and yelping at police amid the chaos
of teargas and flying petrol bombs.
He was named runner up for Time Magazine's "Animal of the
Year" in 2011, only beaten to the top spot by the army dog that
accompanied the U.S. Navy SEAL team which took down Osama Bin
Laden.
"He was Greek. Like all stray animals, Loukanikos somehow
reflected the restlessness of Greeks who refuse to bow down,"
Anna Makri, a veterinarian who heads the city's stray animal
service, told Reuters. "The doctor's assessment was that he died
suddenly, of a heart attack."
Sausage ended up appearing on the front page of most Greek
newspapers and wagged his tail on television screens as violent
anti-bailout protests raged behind him.
Makri said a Greek animal welfare group took Sausage in
about two years ago.
The leftist Avgi newspaper said that he had been buried
under a tree on a hill in the city centre.
Stray dogs are a common sight in Athens. Most are monitored
by city authorities and wear collars and tags with a phone
number to call if they are in - or causing - trouble.
