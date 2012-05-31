ATHENS May 31 Pharmacists from the wider Athens
region, home to about half of Greece's population, said on
Thursday customers must pay full price for medication until the
country's main healthcare provider pays a subsidy backlog of
nearly $1 billion.
State healthcare insurance pays most of the cost of drugs
in Greece but pharmacists say the state owes them 762 million
euros ($944 million) for drugs delivered on credit since 2011
and they can no longer afford to deliver them without payment.
Earlier this week the pharmacists' association had warned of
the risk of drug shortages, which the health ministry denies.
"It's a tragic situation," said Dimitris Karageorgiou,
general secretary of the Attica pharmacists' union, who said
that 120 pharmacies had declared bankruptcy in the last few
months due to recession and the lack of subsidy payouts.
The EOPYY healthcare organisation, which groups Greece's
four biggest public insurance funds, said on Thursday it would
have paid back 200 million euros of arrears by Friday and would
pay the rest by the end of next week.
Until then Athenians must show proof of payment to their
insurance fund to get reimbursement for medication.
Popi Metaxa, a retired doctor and volunteer at the KEFI
Cancer Society in Athens, told Reuters that its members were
worried by the pharmacists' decision and that problems were
likely to arise should the situation continue.
"We've been inundated by phone calls from our members today
after the pharmacists' union decision was announced," he said.
(Reporting by Maria Paravantes; Editing by Louise Ireland and
Ingrid Melander)