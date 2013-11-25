* Addicts can shoot up under medical supervision
* Effort aimed at reducing spread of infections
* Europe body to call on governments to fund drugs treatment
ATHENS, Nov 25 Greece has set up its first "drug
consumption" room to contain a surge of infectious diseases
among drug addicts in the crisis-hit country, Greece's
Organisation Against Drugs, OKANA, said on Monday.
Following similar projects in Western Europe, Canada and
Australia, the centre lets users inject drugs they bring
themselves, under medical supervision, and has been visited by
more than 200 addicts since it was set up in October.
"Demand is increasing day after day and we believe that very
soon we may need more facilities in other parts of the city,"
said Sakis Papaconstantinou, the head of OKANA which runs the
centre.
Greece has slashed health spending as part of austerity
measures prescribed by international lenders in exchange for
funds that have helped it stay afloat.
Many of its estimated 25,000 drug users are homeless and
have no access to healthcare services in a country where
unemployment has soared to over 27 percent, affecting mainly
young people, in a six-year recession.
The number of HIV-infected drug users rose sharply at the
height of the crisis in 2011-2012, according to OKANA, as
needle-sharing led to higher exposure to infections - such as
HIV and Hepatitis B and C. The drug consumption room is also
aimed at reducing fatal overdoses.
Since 1986, more than 90 drug consumption rooms have been
set up in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain,
Luxembourg, Norway, Canada and Australia.
Representatives from the Council of Europe's drug policy
network, meeting in Athens this week with drug policy experts
from the Greek government and other European countries, called
for immediate political action to mitigate the impact of drug
abuse in austerity-hit countries.
"Let's not sacrifice drug treatment at the altar of
austerity," said Panos Kakaviatos, spokesman of the Council of
Europe, an inter-governmental body which plans to issue a call
to all governments to provide resources for drug treatment.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)