AMSTERDAM Dec 12 Dutch tax authorities will
provide details of hundreds of Greek yachts anchored in ports in
the Netherlands, Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem told
parliament Wednesday, in the latest effort to boost tax income
there.
The comments came as the Dutch parliament debated its
support for the next tranche of international aid to the
debt-plagued EU member, where tax evasion has been a hot topic
since the euro zone crisis erupted.
Dijsselbloem said he "immediately looked into this" after it
was raised by members of the parliamentary opposition. "We
informed the Greek authorities about this so they can levy
taxes."
"This kind of information is critical to enable the Greeks
to impose taxes," he said.
No financial details of the yachts were revealed by the
minister.
Part of the reform program Greece is being required to
follow to receive foreign financial assistance is an overhaul of
the tax office.
The vast tax problem was thrust into the spotlight in recent
months after the publication of more than 2,000 names of wealthy
Greeks who have placed money in Swiss bank accounts.
The so-called "Lagarde List" - given to Greece by French
authorities in 2010 with names to be probed for possible tax
evasion - is named after International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde.
