ATHENS May 29 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum reported on Tuesday a higher than expected profit for the first quarter, as cost cuts offset a slump in fuel demand in the austerity-hit country.

Net profit, adjusted for the value of the company's oil inventory, stood at 45 million euros, the same as in the previous year, it said. That was higher than a 28.2 million euro average profit forecast made by analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)