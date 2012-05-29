* Adjusted net profit flat at 45 mln euros
* Upgraded Elefsina refinery to start operations by end-June
ATHENS May 29 Greece's biggest refiner,
Hellenic Petroleum, reported a higher-than-expected
profit for the first quarter on Tuesday, as cost savings helped
offset slumping fuel demand in the austerity-hit country.
Net profit, adjusted for the value of the company's oil
inventory, stood at 45 million euros ($56.42 million), the same
as in the previous year and higher than a 28.2 million euro
average profit forecast made by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Hellenic runs refineries and petrol stations across the
Balkans but still makes most of its profit at home, where fuel
consumption has been hit by tax increases aimed at shoring up
public finances.
Demand for petrol in the Greek market dropped by up to 10
percent during the first quarter, while demand for heating oil
slumped by 15 percent, the company said.
Helped by cost savings, Hellenic reported higher adjusted
operating profits - they were up by 4.2 percent to 75 million
euros. That was broadly in line with analysts' estimate of 77.3
million euros.
Partly state-owned Hellenic expects its performance to
improve after the end of June, when its upgraded refinery at
Elefsina will start commercial operations. The unit needs to
come online so that Hellenic can begin reducing its debt and
become a more attractive privatisation target.
"The start-up of the Elefsina refinery in the next few weeks
will highlight a turning point for the group," its chief
executive John Costopoulos said in a statement.
Hellenic is part of Greece's planned privatisation
programme, a condition of the debt-laden country's international
bailout deal.
($1 = 0.7976 euros)
