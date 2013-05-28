(Corrects name of one of the banks which provided estimates) * Adjusted Q1 loss seen at 14.5 million euros * Results due on May 30 after 1415 GMT ATHENS, May 28 Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum is expected to post a loss for the first quarter, hit by lower refining margins and a slower-than-expected start-up at a new refining unit, a Reuters poll of analysts showed. Hellenic Petroleum, due to be privatised later this year, is forecast to report a net loss of 14.5 million euros ($18.76 million), compared with a profit of 45 million euros in the same period last year, according to the average of forecasts from four banks and brokerages. The forecasts are adjusted for the effect of declining crude prices on the value of Hellenic's oil stocks. Analysts expect weak fuel consumption in Greece to have hit sales. The company reported a 70 percent rise in full-year profits in February. It makes most of its profit in Greece where fuel demand has been hit by government austerity measures and tax increases. Hellenic's shares are up 21 percent this year, outperforming a 15 percent rise in the Athens benchmark index. The stock trades at about 9.1 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months, according to ThomsonReuters StarMine data, which compares with a multiple of about 7.8 times for rival refiner Motor Oil. Following is a summary of analysts' forecasts (in million euros): Q1 2013 Adj. Net* Adj. EBITDA* Average -14.5 62.9 Median -10.5 68.0 Highest 11.0 73.0 Lowest -48.0 42.4 Forecasts 4 4 Q1 2012 45.0 75.0 --------------------------------------------------- Adjusted results are net of changes in the value of the company's oil inventories. Forecasts by: Alpha Finance, Bank of America Merrill, IBG and Societe Generale. ($1 = 0.7729 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou. Editing by Jane Merriman)