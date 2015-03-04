(Removes reference to cheap aid in the first paragraph)
BRUSSELS, March 3 The European Bank of
Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Tuesday its
shareholders had voted unanimously to start providing investment
and funding support to Greece for the next five years.
The former Greek government put in a request late last year
to become an EBRD 'country of operation' and make it eligible
for the development bank's support, but the process was put on
hold during the uncertainty of the country's recent elections.
However last week's four-month Greek aid extension by the
euro zone has put it back on track and EBRD shareholders -- 64
countries plus the European Union and European Investment Bank
-- unanimously back the proposal on Friday.
Chakrabarti said there would be no upper limit for the loans
to Greece but that the amount would depend upon the projects
proposed.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Jon Boyle)