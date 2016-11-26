ATHENS Nov 26 Greece's bailout performance
review is progressing well and its timely conclusion will be a
key factor in including the country's bonds in the ECB's asset
buying scheme, European Central Bank Executive Board member
Benoit Coeure said on Saturday.
"It is in the interest of the Greek economy that the review
is completed in a timely way," Coeure told newspaper Efimerida
Ton Syntakton in an interview.
Greece's official creditors are assessing its performance
against reforms and fiscal targets set in its bailout programme
of up to 86 billion euros ($91.02 billion) agreed last summer,
its third since its debt crisis exploded in 2010.
The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers is scheduled to
meet on Dec. 5 to take stock of the progress made and set a
timeline for the completion of the review.
Greek government officials said this week that there were
still differences between Athens and its lenders on fiscal
targets and labour and energy reforms.
Coeure said it was "vital" for Greece that the financial aid
programme which ends in 2018 succeeds, noting that a fourth
bailout "is not an option anyone is considering."
He said that the ECB did not have a precise timeline on
including Greek government bonds in its asset buying scheme, a
move Athens has high hopes for as it would help it regain market
access before the bailout ends.
"This (QE inclusion) is a decision taken independently by
the Governing Council of the ECB. Programme developments and
clarity on debt measures are an important input given our
concerns about debt sustainability," Coeure told the paper.
The ECB's Governing Council would base its assessment also
on an internal analysis, taking into account other risk
management considerations before making the final decision,
Coeure said.
"The inclusion of Greek bonds in the PSPP could be an
important signal that reforms are on track and debt is being put
on a more sustainable footing," he said.
While the aim of the bailout programme is to restore
Greece's full access to international capital markets by
mid-2018, this cannot be achieved without strong commitment by
the government to stick to the path of reforms, he said.
"It is essential to maintain the momentum and persist with
the reform efforts. Regaining market access needs to be also
based on restoring debt sustainability," Coeure said.
He said the implementation of the programme must be coupled
with debt-mitigating measures, as agreed by the Eurogroup in May
last year, to provide markets the assurance they require to
finance the future needs of Greece's economy.
"The ECB supports the need for debt measures in line with
the Eurogroup agreement. The nature of the measures is for the
euro area member states to decide," he said.
Despite differing views on budget surplus targets and debt
sustainability between the International Monetary Fund and the
euro zone, the fund's participation in the third bailout would
be "a factor of credibility" for the programme, he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)