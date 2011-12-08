ATHENS Dec 8 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 3.46 billion euros in October from the previous month while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank rose to 36.25 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.

Greek banks tapped 9.69 billion euros in ELA funding in October after drawing 20.14 billion in September. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on which banks made use of the facility.

ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 74.3 billion euros ($98.9 billion) at the end of October from 77.7 billion in September, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly dependent on the European Central Bank.

ECB funding to Greek lenders almost doubled in 2010 reaching 97.67 billion at the end of December.