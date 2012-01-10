ATHENS Jan 10 ECB funding to Greek banks
fell by 0.9 billion euros in November from the previous month
while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek
central bank rose to 42.85 billion euros, Bank of Greece data
showed on Tuesday.
Greek banks tapped 6.6 billion euros in ELA funding in
November. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on which
banks made use of the facility. Total ELA funding to banks stood
at 36.25 billion in October.
ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 73.4 billion euros
($93.8 billion) at the end of November from 74.3 billion in
October, the Bank of Greece said.
Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the
country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly dependent on the
European Central Bank.
ECB funding to Greek lenders almost doubled in 2010 reaching
97.67 billion at the end of December.