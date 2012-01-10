ATHENS Jan 10 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 0.9 billion euros in November from the previous month while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank rose to 42.85 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday.

Greek banks tapped 6.6 billion euros in ELA funding in November. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on which banks made use of the facility. Total ELA funding to banks stood at 36.25 billion in October.

ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 73.4 billion euros ($93.8 billion) at the end of November from 74.3 billion in October, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming increasingly dependent on the European Central Bank.

ECB funding to Greek lenders almost doubled in 2010 reaching 97.67 billion at the end of December.