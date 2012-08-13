ATHENS Aug 13 ECB funding to Greek banks fell by 49.67 billion euros in July from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank increased by 44.37 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 23.99 billion euros ($29.6 billion) at the end of July from 73.66 billion in June, the Bank of Greece said.

Greek banks had tapped a total of 106.31 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-July, up from 61.94 billion in June. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.

Greek banks lost wholesale market access in the wake of the country's debt crisis, becoming dependent on the European Central Bank and the national central bank for liquidity.

ECB funding to Greek lenders had almost doubled in 2010, reaching 97.67 billion euros.