ATHENS, July 17 ECB funding to Greek banks rose
by 11.64 billion euros ($14.25 billion) in May from a month
earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek
central bank increased by 2.7 billion euros, data from Greece's
central bank showed on Tuesday.
ECB lending to Greek banks rose to 73.66 billion euros at the
end of May from 62.02 billion in April, the Bank of Greece said.
Greek banks had tapped a total of 61.94 billion euros in
emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank
at end-May. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each
bank's use of the facility.
Greek banks became dependent on the European Central Bank
and the national central bank for liquidity amid the country's
debilitating debt crisis.
An inconclusive election in May worsened the troubles of the
country's banking system as fears grew at the time that Greece
could be forced out of the euro zone.