PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 5
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ATHENS Oct 11 ECB funding to Greek banks slipped by 0.6 billion euros in September from a month earlier while emergency liquidity assistance from the Greek central bank eased by 0.19 billion, Bank of Greece data showed on Thursday.
ECB lending to Greek banks dropped to 30.26 billion euros ($3.90 billion) at the end of September from 30.86 billion in August, the Bank of Greece said.
Greek banks had tapped a total of 100.64 billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Greek central bank at end-September, down from 100.83 billion in August. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BEIJING, June 5 After two years of aggressive deal-making - from buying stakes in Deutsche Bank and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc to taking over electronics distributor Ingram Micro - Chinese conglomerate HNA Group intends to slow the pace, or at least the size, of its acquisitions overseas.