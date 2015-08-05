FRANKFURT Aug 5 The European Central Bank kept emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) for Greek banks unchanged as expected on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the decision told Reuters.

Greece, which is negotiating an 86 billion euro ($93.41 billion) bailout from international lenders, has relied on ELA for months to keep its banks functioning, while also introducing capital controls and a limit on withdrawals in late June.

ELA is now capped at around 91 billion euros but sources familiar with the situation said earlier that banks have built up a liquidity buffer of around 5 billion euros, thanks to previous ELA increases, tax and tourism inflows, and pension payments.

Greek ELA will be next be reviewed in two weeks, the source added. ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, Francesco Canepa and Frank Siebelt)