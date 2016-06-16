FRANKFURT/ATHENS, June 16 The European Central Bank is almost to certain to give Greek banks access to its cheap funding operations at its June 22 Governing Council meeting, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

While Greece is rated "junk" by credit agencies, the ECB would waive its investment-grade credit rating requirement, allowing Greek banks to start coming off an emergency liquidity lifeline and tap into the ECB's regular and cheaper funding mechanism.

The waiver would also be the first step to including Greece into the ECB's asset purchase programme, though that will require further deliberations and may not happen until September, one of the sources added.

The precondition for the waiver is that the euro zone bailout fund ESM will disburse the next, 7.5 billion euro trance of aid to Greece prior to the decision, as now scheduled.

The ECB declined to comment. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Eleftherios Papadimas; editing by John Stonestreet)