FRANKFURT Feb 8 European Central Bank
policymakers are still divided on what contribution the ECB
could make to a restructuring of Greece's sovereign debt, two
euro zone monetary policy sources said on Wednesday.
With private creditors having already largely agreed to
write down the value of their Greek bonds, Athens and the
commercial banks are calling on the ECB to accept some losses to
help cut the debt to a sustainable level.
While the ECB has ruled out joining private creditors in
voluntarily accepting a reduction in Greek bonds' value, it
could send Athens, via a roundabout route, the profits from
bonds it bought at below face value.
But the ECB's 23-member Governing Council has yet to agree a
position, with some of the policymakers reluctant for the bank
to show a willingness to share in the restructuring burden for
fear of easing the pressure on Athens to agree spending cuts.
"There is no agreement yet. Some people on the Council still
oppose this," said one of the two monetary policy sources,
adding that ECB President Mario Draghi had not yet revealed his
position.
"I am not aware that a decision has been taken," said the
second source. "As far as I know no formal decision has been
made, although of course it is one of the things we could
theoretically agree to."
The officials spoke after the Wall Street Journal, citing
people briefed on Greece's debt restructure negotiations,
earlier reported that the ECB had made key concessions over its
holdings of Greek government bonds that would contribute to a
reduction of the country's debt burden.
The aim of the restructuring is to reduce Greece's debts by
around 100 billion euros ($130 billion), cutting them from 160
percent of gross domestic product to 120 percent by 2020, a
level EU and IMF officials think will be more manageable for the
shrinking Greek economy.
Greece needs the restructuring to secure a new EU/IMF rescue
to avoid a chaotic default, but repeated delays in Greece on
agreeing a reform deal it must complete as part of the deal have
prompted warnings that the euro can live without Athens.
Greek parties will try to agree a reform deal on Wednesday.
Time is pressing: failure to reach a deal by
March, when Athens must repay 14.5 billion euros of maturing
debt, could result in a disorderly default.
The ECB, the biggest single holder of Greece's sovereign
debt, bought its Greek bonds at a discount. One of the sources
said the difference between the face value and the market price
it paid is 11 billion euros.
That difference would roughly match what is needed to plug a
recently opened up shortfall in Greece's debt deal, according to
analysts, although some EU officials now doubt even that would
be enough with Greece ever deeper in the red.