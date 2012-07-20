ATHENS, July 20 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras spoke on the phone to European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi and IMF chief Christine Lagarde earlier on Friday
and has agreed to meet them in the coming weeks, his office
said.
"(Samaras and Draghi) had an initial discussion on economic
developments in Greece and Europe and they agreed to meet
immediately after August," Samaras's office said in a statement
sent by a text message.
Earlier on Friday, the ECB said it would stop accepting as
collateral Greek sovereign bonds and other assets backed by the
country's government from July 25, though it would review the
situation once the country's lenders had completed a visit.
Greece relies on funding from the so-called troika of ECB,
IMF and European Union lenders to avoid bankruptcy. Samaras has
been unable to travel to meet European counterparts and officias
since being elected due to eye surgery last month.