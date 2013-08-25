(Adds ECB clarification on Greek debt level)
ATHENS Aug 25 Greece can achieve a primary
budget surplus this year and growth in 2014 if it sticks to
economic reforms, but a return to bond markets will be
challenging, European Central Bank Executive Board member Joerg
Asmussen told Sunday's To Vima newspaper.
Asmussen was in Athens this week to meet senior government
officials and take stock of the economy. His visit was
overshadowed by speculation of a new bailout for Greece after
comments by German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble.
"Having a low but positive rate of growth next year is
achievable, but there must be persistence with reforms,"
Asmussen told the paper in an interview.
"I understand the difficult political situation and the
small parliamentary majority, but what has been achieved with
such political pain up to now must not be demolished. What's the
credible alternative solution?" he was quoted as saying.
Mired in its sixth straight year of recession, Greece has
already been bailed out twice since 2010 with 240 billion euros
of loans coordinated by the ECB, European Union and
International Monetary Fund.
Athens faces a funding gap of about 11 billion euros in
2014-15 after its current bailout programme ends in the first
half of next year and its euro zone partners have pledged
additional support until it can tap markets again.
"It is true that the debt level will rise in the next years
and a full access to markets will be a challenge," Asmussen was
quoted as saying.
The ECB clarified that in the English version of the
interview, Asmussen said that Greece's debt level "would be
elevated for years to come", not that it would rise.
But he said speculation of a third rescue package was
premature.
"Repeated talk of a debt reduction, a haircut, does not
help. It distracts the attention of all stakeholders from what
needs to be done under the current adjustment programme. We must
make this programme work," he told the paper.
He said the part of the bailout that dealt with the
recapitalisation of Greece's top four banks was a success,
helping to restore financial stability, with funds left over at
the bank bailout fund as a cushion for any future needs.
Asmussen told the paper complacency and reform fatigue were
the biggest risk to an improving European economy.
"The biggest risk to the positive trend I see shaping up is
not doing enough, believing that markets are calm or that we are
in safe waters," he said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Tom Pfeiffer and
Jon Boyle)