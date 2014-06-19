ATHENS, June 19 Italy's central bank governor
Ignazio Visco said on Thursday he saw no obvious signs of
deflation in the euro area.
"There is no obvious evidence of a deflationary move (in the
euro area)," said Visco, who is also a member of the Governing
Council of the European Central Bank, during a speech in Athens.
Earlier on Thursday, ECB Vice President Vitorio Constancio
told the same conference that a protracted period of low
inflation in the euro area was a low-probability scenario but
that the ECB stood ready to proceed to broad-based financial
asset purchases to avert it, if needed.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and George Georgiopoulos)