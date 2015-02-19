(Adds quote)
FRANKFURT Feb 19 The European Central Bank
could start allowing Greek government bonds again in its
standard lending operations if Greece's new government meets
certain conditions, German ECB board member Jens Weidmann said
on Thursday.
"It's difficult to conclude whether these conditions (to
reinstate the bonds) would be met after this letter," Weidmann
said in a speech at Frankfurt university, referring to a new
request from Athens on Thursday to extend its loan agreement.
The ECB stopped accepting Greek bonds earlier this month as
Greece's new government came to power vowing to stop adhering to
many of the measures in its bailout programme.
Until then it had given Greek bonds a special exemption so
that they could continue to be used by banks in exchange for
cheap funding.
