ATHENS Jan 2 Greece's central bank chief urged
the leftist-led government to implement bailout reforms agreed
with the country's lenders, warning in article in a Sunday
newspaper that backtracking would entail risks the economy could
not withstand.
"The successful completion of the programme's first review
is certain to have a very positive impact on confidence. It is
the key for the return of deposits to the banking system," Bank
of Greece Chief Yannis Stournaras wrote in an article in
Sunday's Kathimerini.
"A potential failure in completing the review would be
destabilising, bringing to memory the experience of the first
half of 2015. A repeat of that experience entails large risks,
difficult for the economy to withstand this time."
