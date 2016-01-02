ATHENS Jan 2 Greece's central bank chief urged the leftist-led government to implement bailout reforms agreed with the country's lenders, warning in article in a Sunday newspaper that backtracking would entail risks the economy could not withstand.

"The successful completion of the programme's first review is certain to have a very positive impact on confidence. It is the key for the return of deposits to the banking system," Bank of Greece Chief Yannis Stournaras wrote in an article in Sunday's Kathimerini.

"A potential failure in completing the review would be destabilising, bringing to memory the experience of the first half of 2015. A repeat of that experience entails large risks, difficult for the economy to withstand this time." (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by David Evans)